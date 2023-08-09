NPP parliamentary primaries: Gifty Ndoma vows to win Ejura-Sekyeredumasi seat for NPP

Gifty Ndoma speaks to her supporters

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, Gifty Ndoma filed her nomination to contest the parliamentary seat for the New Patriotic Party ( NPP) in the Ejura-Sekyeredumase Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

The occasion was amidst pomp and pageantry with hundreds of party supporters flanking the young and fast-rising politician as they strolled through the principal streets of Ejura to hand over her nomination form and banker's draft at the party’s constituency office.



Beaming with all smiles, Ndoma spoke about her prospects and the prospects of the NPP.



"Yes, we know traditionally, this has been an NDC seat, but with me leading the NPP, we can unseat the NDC, the NPP has done it before", she said.



According to her "she is in the race because the people of Ejura have called on her to do so because they feel jettisoned in national affairs with no representation". She believes she can "give the people of Ejura the needed representation when given the nod".



Speaking on unity, she advised her supporters to refrain from acts that could divide the party after the primaries.



"We are one people, one family, this is a family matter and so nobody should be acrimonious, let's have a clean contest", she stressed.

Excitement was written all over the scores of supporters as they sang and danced.



One supporter said, "It is only Gifty who will win the seat for us hence our support for her".



Another supporter speaking on the chances of Gifty as a woman opined that "it is not about being a woman or man... it is about competence and we think she is very competent looking at her track record".



Gifty Ndoma has been the constituency secretary of the party for the past six years and only stepped aside, per the guidelines of the party, to contest the parliamentary seat.



This is her first successful attempt to contest as she was prevented in the previous contest.



Some of her supporters are of the view that she's the new dawn of the constituency.