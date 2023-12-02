NPP parliamentary primaries: I'm confident I'll win the Asawase seat for NPP - Hajia Zainab

Hajia Zainab Sallow (right) is among the aspirants contesting for the Asawasi seat

Source: Nana Peprah

One of the NPP parliamentary aspirants, Hajia Zainab Sallow at Asawasi has expressed confidence in winning the ongoing contest.

The former regional treasurer of the party expressed joy and satisfaction over the ongoing process, looking at the attendance at the polling station.



Hajia who was number one on the ballot paper, realised her position was changed to number two under an unknown circumstance. Commenting on the development, the MASLOC boss said she resolved the issue with EC, and that brought her back to her original position.



She said though she was confident of winning, any other decision by the delegates would be accepted.

She further called for peace and unity, during, and after the election.



Three persons are contesting for the Asawasi NPP seat with Hajia Zainab Sallow being number one in the slot, followed by Osman Yusif and Abdul Manaf Ibrahim being the number three.



2079 delegates from 206 polling stations, in addition to 16 constituency executives and 10 council of elders are expected to cast their votes at Asawasi.