'NPP people making noise in Ghana, what are their records?' – Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), has challenged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), speaking ill about him to present records of their accomplishments.

Kyerematen defended his track record, asserting that his achievements speak volumes about his capabilities and as a result, those doubting his achievements should present theirs.



Speaking in an interview on Onua FM on April 19, 2024, he stated "Kufuor brought me back in 2003 to supervise the initiatives I started, these same NPP people were talking…and people started talking that Kufuor brought me to groom me to become President.



“So, the animosity started a long time ago and I even took too long to exit the party because the animosity started long ago. Ask the NPP people making noise in Ghana, what are their records… those of you talking, who were you at the time?



“I've traced my records, those of you talking, what have you done before? What are your records?" Kyerematen questioned.



The seasoned politician highlighted his early managerial success, stating, "My achievements started at USA now Unilever, I was a manager at the age of 22 and that is a record at that time.



“I was in charge of UNDP, their programme that supported businessmen in the whole of Africa called Enterprise Africa. In politics, Kufuor knew my worth before we came to power.

“I would have contested him in 1996 because he knows my worth. When he became President, I was the first person he appointed a minister and I was bold to tell him that I don’t need your appointment, I was working with the UN already before helping you to become President,” he added.



