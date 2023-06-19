NPP poised to win Assin North by-election - Ernest Owusu Bempah

Ernest Owusu Bempah

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

New Patriotic Party Deputy Director of Communications, Ernest Owusu Bempah, has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is likely to win the Assin North by-election scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

He declared that the NPP would annex the seat on June 27 in the Assin North Constituency, which was created out of the Assin Central Constituency.



Ernest Owusu Bempah claimed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) won the Assin North parliamentary seat by default in 2020, claiming the NPP had consistently won in that constituency in both the presidential and parliamentary elections, Ernest Owusu Bempah disclosed this in an interview with Kwaku Owusu Adjei Accra-based Original FM 91.9.



“I think the good people of Assin North want to be represented in Parliament by someone who is untarnished, credible, and can represent the interest of the chiefs and the people of Assin North, leaders and members of all faith-based organizations in the constituency,” he continued.



Background



The Election Commission (EC) has set June 27 for the by-election.

The NDC is re-presenting James Gyakye Quayson, while the NPP’s candidate is Charles Opoku.



The by-election follows a Supreme Court ruling that described the election of James Gyakye Quayson as Member of Parliament for Assin North as null and void and directed Parliament to expunge his name from the records of Parliament.



Following this, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has asked the Supreme Court to clarify its directive.



