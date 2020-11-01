NPP poised to win more seats in Western North - Assuah

Flag of the NPP

The Western North Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Williams Benjamin Assuah has vowed to grab more Parliamentary seats in the Western North Region in the December polls to increase the parliamentary seats in the Region.

He has, therefore, appealed to the constituents to vote based on track record come December 7 and not based on party lines.



Mr. Assuah made the appeal after a Peace and Unity Walk held at Sefwi Wiawso at the weekend to foster peaceful co-existence in the region, before, during, and after the general election.



He tasked the people particularly the youth in the region to avoid divisive acts and war-mongering, and let the peace and unity walk achieve the needed impact before, during, and after the general elections.



He charged the party members to give off their best to ensure an overwhelming victory for the party in the December polls to win more seats for the NPP party.



Mr. Assuah also tasked them, especially the campaign team members to adopt the strategy of door-to-door campaign and work hard towards the attainment of the six other seats that belong to the opposition NDC Party.



He urged party members to focus their campaign on propagating the various policies and programmes rolled out by the Akufo-Addo administration for the past three and a half years in power.

He cited the, One District One Factory (1D1F), restoration of teachers and nurses trainees allowances, scholarship package for tertiary students, Free Senior High School, provision of one ambulance per each Constituency, One Village One Dam (1V1D), Planting for Food and Jobs, cocoa pollination, NABCO trainees, free water supply and electricity which had brought a major relief to many Ghanaians.



He urged the good people of Western North Region to massively vote for Nana Akufo-Addo and the parliamentary candidates to enable them to complete the developmental projects already started in the new region.



Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, the Parliamentary Candidate for Sefwi Wiawso Constituency revealed that "we the residents of Sefwi and Aowin lands can now boast of Western North Region with the help of Akufo-Addo government".



He, therefore, pleaded with the people of the Region to reciprocate the gesture in the December general elections by retaining President Akufo-Addo to continue with his good vision for the country.



The walk attracted a lot of NPP stalwarts in the Western North Region including, Mr Samuel Kofi Abiam, Regional Secretary, Mrs. Golly Antwi, Regional Women Organiser, Mr. Doe, Regional Youth Organiser as well the Western North Regional Deputy Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Sefwi Ankontombra Mr. Alex Tetteh.