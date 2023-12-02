NPP polls: Unknown persons forcing themselves into Okaikwei North voting center - Fuseini Issah

Former MP for Okaikwei North, Fuseini Issah

The former Member of Parliament for Okaikwei, Fuseini Issah has said some unknown persons in the constituency are attempting to illegally have access to the voting area and cast votes.

Speaking to GHOne TV, the former lawmaker however expressed satisfaction with the arrangement and the process so far.



“We are just about two hours into voting as usual. Some of the delegates will want to see the aspirants for some last-minute quick talks before they come and vote. But I understand already we are hitting about a hundred and fifty within the first two hours. Given that the whole Electoral College is about eight hundred forty-six. In fact, the people who will vote are about eight hundred and thirty because few people are dead and some travel".



“Given where we are, it is about two hours into the elections, I think the place is well secured and the police presence here is good enough. I pray and hope that it is going to continue,” Mr. Issah narrated.



He continued: “Apparently there are people who are not known to this constituency who want to force their way into the voting center. So that is what is creating the sort of misunderstanding here.”



Background:



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is conducting parliamentary primaries in 111 orphan constituencies throughout Ghana.

The National Secretariat of the NPP, in a statement released on November 23, 2023, highlighted the implementation of protocols designed to uphold the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.



Emphasizing continuity and efficiency, the party has advised constituency parliamentary election committees to utilize the same locations that were employed during the recently concluded presidential election.



However, the chairman of the party, Stephen Ayesu Ntim has said the party is now poised for a successful conduct of their parliamentary primaries for some orphan Constituencies.



Speaking to the media at the party headquarters, Chairman Ntim emphasized the need for a successful conduct of the parliamentary primaries which is crucial to the party’s quest to retain power in the 2024 general elections.



“I am pleased with how we conducted ourselves in the Presidential primaries. The party is united and getting ready for the election of 2024. Our attention now is on a series of parliamentary primaries we will be conducting. We need to be united in order to maintain the seats we have and also add on. To this effect, this process is crucial for our forward march to victory as a party and we would make sure the right things are done.



“I would want to assure all the members of the Party that we would also have successful Parliamentary primaries on Saturday 2nd December. Based on the structures and guidelines we have put in place, we are certain of free and fair elections. I am appealing to all delegates and candidates to discharge their duties honorably while respecting and abiding by the procedures and processes that we have put in place to ensure free primaries,” Mr. Ayesu stated.