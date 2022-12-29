NPP prays for stable Cedi in 2023

NPP supporters at the thanksgiving ceremoney held at the party's headquarters

Scores of the supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Thursday, December 29, 2022, gathered at the party’s headquarters, Asylum Down in the Greater Accra Region to pray for a stable cedi going into the year 2023.

“We desire a stable cedi against the dollar in 2023,” the party said.



The National Women’s Organiser of the party, Kate Gyanfuah, in delivering the purpose of gathering at the ceremony dubbed ‘Thanksgiving’, under the auspices of Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, said the ceremony was to seek God’s intervention for the falling cedi and pray for the president.



According to her, “This a gathering to take stock and pray for appointees of the government [and] Members of Parliament (MP) to keep the ideals of the party going into the 2024 general elections.”



Delivering the welcome address, the General Secretary of NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, explained that the National Executive Committee of the party has decided beginning next year to observe every last Wednesday of the month as a ‘National Prayer Day’ to seek the face of the Lord for the party.

According to him, the day will be observed at all the regional and constituency offices as well as the national headquarters of the party.



This, he explained, was to show appreciation to God for how far he has brought the party.



“We did it with the face of God in 2016 and we backslid because complacency set in as we got into government in 2020,” he confessed.



The ceremony was attended by the Vice President and his wife; the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare; the Director-General of National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammy Awuku; and MP for Abuakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region, Atta Kyea.