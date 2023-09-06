NPP presidential aspirants to ballot for positions today, September 6

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag

Despite Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, one of the leading contenders in the party's presidential primary, indicating his intention to withdraw from the race, the party has announced that it will proceed with the balloting process for the remaining four flagbearer hopefuls today, September 6, 2023.

Haruna Mohammed, the Deputy General Secretary of the party, confirmed this in an interview with the media on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.



Commenting on the withdrawal of Mr. Kyerematen, he said the party had not received any official communication from Mr. Kyerematen regarding his decision to withdraw from the race.



According to Mr Mohammed, the party first learned of Mr Kyerematen's withdrawal through media reports.



Despite the turn of events, the party is determined to proceed with the ballot to determine positions for the November 4, 2023, presidential primary.

Mr. Mohammed emphasised that Mr. Kyerematen's withdrawal would not disrupt the process in any way.



He added that if Mr. Kyerematen had, indeed, sent a formal letter to the party, they had not yet received it.



"We expect all aspirants to either come to the party office in person or send their representatives to conduct the ballot on their behalf," Mr Mohammed stated.



He emphasised the importance of the event in the lead-up to the November primary and encouraged all aspirants to participate.