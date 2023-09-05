NPP presidential primary is not necessary - Titus Glover

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, is asking the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to opt for a confirmation rather than the election that has been scheduled for early November to determine the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

In an interview in Tema, Mr. Titus Glover, who is also a former deputy Minister of Transport and currently the Managing Director of the Volta Aluminum Company (VALCO), said the primary is not necessary because it is clear that the vote will be won by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



“At this stage, I think it is pretty obvious that the election will just be a matter of going through the motions just to satisfy due process, but it has to be said that it will come at a cost to the party, and this for me is wasteful,” he told journalists in Tema.



Consequently, Mr. Titus Glover said he thinks that abandoning the election and letting Vice President Bawumia go unopposed will be the prudent thing to do.



“To avoid the unnecessary waste of money and other resources, I think we should just go for a confirmation of Dr. Bawumia as our next flagbearer,” he said.



The call comes in the aftermath of Dr. Bawumia winning the NPP’s super delegates conference by a landslide margin of 68 percent of all votes cast.

The vote also saw former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen who was, prior to the vote said to be in a two-horse race with Dr. Bawumia, placing third after Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong who himself managed just a little over 14% of the votes.



Following from the super delegates conference, it has become the expectation that the Vice President will win by an even wider margin in the presidential primary proper.



Hon. Titus Glover told journalists that this has since been confirmed by the Chairman of the Tema East Constituency branch of the NPP, Nene Ofoe TeyeChu Agbadiagba lV.



“If you have been following the news, you would know that before the super delegates conference, our constituency Chairman for Tema East, Nene Ofoe Teye, predicted that Dr. Bawumia would win massively in the super delegates conference.



His prediction was based on the mood that he picked among delegates when he toured the Volta, Eastern and Greater Accra regions,” he said.

According to him, “ it is out of the same tour that his prediction that Dr. Bawumia will win by not less than 80 percent is coming from,” Titus Glover added.



He explains that during the tour by Nene Ofoe-Teye, most delegates had asked that the leaders of the party be told to let Bawumia go unopposed so that whatever resources will be expended on the presidential primary can be saved for the national election.



“I think this is in order. Yes, holding the presidential primary is to satisfy due process, but the law was made for man, and not the other way round,” he said



The VALCO MD backed his point with what he says is the admonishment of the Bible and the Qur’an against waste.