NPP presidential race: Alan Kyerematen is the right person for Ghana - MP hopeful to delegates

Parliamentary hopeful for Adenta Constituency, Alfred Ababio Larbi Kumi, also known as Adenta Kumi says Alan Kyerematen is the 'surest bet' for the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 general elections.

The MP observed that the only assurance NPP has to break the eight is to elect Alan Kyerematen to lead the party.



Adenta Kumi, specking on Neat FM's 'Touch Light' with Mark Jerry, said; “Looking at our previous and current presidential leaders such as former President Agyekum Kufour brought National Health Scheme, President Akufo-Addo also brought Free SHS so the question is what is the message of our new presidential candidate bringing on board to transform our country", he said.



According to him, Alan Kyeremanten is the only candidate to create jobs in the country.



“Alan believes the money is in job creation…Of all the political leaders we have encountered which of them has created more jobs in this country. He believes in empowering the private sector for more job creations

“The element of his experience is there and you can’t beat him to that. He has a good character, competent in all positions held in the country coupled with great credibility”, he asserted.



Watch the video below:



