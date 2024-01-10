NPP primaries: AWW delegates petition against unopposed contest

The delegates allege a conscious effort by some party executives to disqualify aspirants

About one hundred delegates of the NPP from the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the Greater Accra Region have today stormed the party’s headquarters in Asylum Down to protest against an unopposed contest in the upcoming Parliamentary primaries.

According to the concerned delegates, there is a conscious effort by some party executives to disqualify all aspirants to pave way for the incumbent MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan to contest the election unopposed.



Speaking to Kasapa News’ Akokoraba Nyarko after presenting the petition, Mr Harrison Anaan, a polling station Chairman of the Ayawaso West Wuogon (AWW) constituency indicated they need a contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries to enforce the party’s constitution.



He furthered in the petition that the leadership should consider the disqualified aspirant to allow contest in the upcoming primaries



Meanwhile, some other concerned delegates of the constituency speaking to Kasapa News warned that if the party still insists an unopposed contest, they will advise themselves.

It will be recalled that the former Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency youth organizer, Samuel Owusu Amankwaa was disqualified by the vetting committee, from contesting the incumbent MP Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan.



He subsequently petitioned the national leadership of the party to overturn the decision of the vetting committee, which barred him from contesting the primaries.



The former constituency youth organizer alleged that he was offered bribe to step down from the contest to allow the incumbent MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, to contest unopposed, which he refused, resulting in his subsequent disqualification from the race.