NPP primaries: Avoid insulting one another and engaging in tribal politics - Professor tells aspirants

Proffessor Kofi Agyekum Head of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Head of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum has charged the candidates vying for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to engage in a clean campaign.

Among the candidates contesting the presidential race of the party are the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyepong.

These candidates, particularly Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong, have begun active campaign to canvass votes from the party's delegates when the primaries is held.

Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Professor Kofi Agyekum advised the candidates to pitch their manifestos to the delegates without resorting to tribalism or the use of invectives and badmouthing one another.

He urged them to be decorous while they sell their campaign messages to the delegates and supporters of the party.

"You shouldn't engage in insults and accusations. You should avoid tribalism...This is because when you are done with the race and have elected a candidate, you all will have to unite behind the one person", he said and asked "but if you discredit the person, how will you rally behind him when he is elected?"

