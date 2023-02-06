NPP primaries: Bawumia is the government-sponsored candidate - Ex-NPP MP

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo

A former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu-Amankwah has alleged that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is the preferred candidate for the government ahead of upcoming presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In an interview with Accra-based Rainbow Radio, he stated that the vice president was using state resources and also using incumbency to advance his political aspirations.



“The government-sponsored candidate is Dr. Bawumia. He is still giving money to delegates on his tours and has not stepped down. His automobiles are state-sponsored. The government pays for his fuel and everything else," he said.



He weighed in on recent events in the NPP where some big wigs are resigning their positions to focus on their presidential aspirations.



Owusu-Amankwah cited the resignation of Alan Kyerematen and challenged Bawumia to also resign and focus on the race.



"Alan resigned because he did not want to use state resources. If the constitution is silent on whether the Vice President can or cannot step down when interested in the presidency, he has an incumbent advantage, and Ghanaians are paying attention.



"Nobody can change people’s will. If he believes in himself, he should resign as well, so we can see who’s who,” he said on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

Alan Kyerematen and Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Ministers for Trade and Industry and Agriculture respectively resigned from government weeks ago to pursue their presidential ambitions.



Both the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP are expected to elect their flagbearers ahead of keenly-awaited 2024 elections.



On the part of the NDC, Mahama is seen as a frontrunner as he seeks a third successive bid as candidate.



In the case of the NPP, aside from Alan and Afriyie Akoto, Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong and former General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong are some of the candidates expected to contest for the slot.



