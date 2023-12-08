NPP primaries: Bawumia’s aide to challenge Freda Prempeh for Tano North seat

Dr. Gideon Boako, the spokesperson for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has declared his intention to vie for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Tano North constituency of the Ahafo region.

Speaking in an interview on Hello FM on December 7, 2023, Dr. Boako stated that ahead of the official opening of nominations, there has been circulation of campaign posters of himself and a growing calls for him to represent the constituency.



In response to questions about his political ambitions, Dr. Boako affirmed his readiness to contest for the Tano North parliamentary seat once the nominations are officially opened.



He stated, "The party hasn't opened nominations for the parliamentary election yet, even though there has been a communique that this would be done this month, but it has not been official that nominations have been opened.



"I have seen some of the posters that people have been circulating…and definitely, there is no doubt about it, I will contest as a parliamentary candidate for Tano North if nominations are opened for the parliamentary elections for constituencies that are not orphans. Myself, Gideon Boako, I will contest as an MP," he declared.



The Tano North constituency is currently represented by Dr. Freda Prempeh, who also doubles as the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.

She was appointed as the substantive Minister after the resignation of Cecilia Dapaah.



Dr. Prempeh has served in both the Sixth and Seventh parliaments.







