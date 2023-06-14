NPP primaries: Cast a good vote, elect a Leader who'll improve your lives - Kwesi Pratt to delegates

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt has advised New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates to cast what he termed as a "good vote" during the party's primaries.

Kwesi Pratt urged the delegates to seek the interest of Ghana first as they make a choice about who to vote for.



The New Patriotic Party will hold a Special Delegates Congress in August this year to trim the number of candidates contesting the flagbearer position of the party from ten to five.



The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister; Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, former Agriculture Minister; Dr. Afriyie Akoto, MP for Assin Central; Kennedy Agyapong, former Energy Minister; Boakye Agyarko, former Railways and Development Minister cum Attorney General; Joe Ghartey among others.



After the special congress, the five candidates will contest in the main congress aimed at electing a Presidential candidate for the party.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Mr. Pratt asked the delegates to elect a leader they know will improve the lives of Ghanaians.



"They should cast a good vote and if NPP will have a good election, the first most important thing is for them to think about Ghana and not only their party...A good vote is the vote that will enhance the development of Ghana. A good vote is the vote that we will have, in the future, an honest President who will be truthful to us. A good vote is the vote that will bring about improvement in your life."







