NPP primaries: Ex-dep. AG Kpemka rides bicycle to submit nomination form,

Former Deputy Attorney General Joseph Dindiok Kpemka rode a bicycle to the New Patriotic Party's constituency office in Tempane, Upper East Region, to submit his nomination forms for the upcoming primaries.

Accompanied by his supporters, Mr Kpemka, a legal practitioner, covered a distance of approximately seven kilometers from his residence in Kpikpira.



While a portion of the onlookers speculated that Kpemka's bicycle journey signalled financial constraints due to his absence from the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration, he clarified his intention was to connect with his predominantly rural and economically disadvantaged constituents.



He emphasied that the act of cycling resonated with the daily lives of the impoverished residents, for whom bicycles represented an accessible and affordable means of transportation.



Mr Kpemka highlighted the importance of identifying with the underprivileged, underscoring his commitment to sharing in their experiences and advocating their needs.



"My place is a place of underprivileged people, a poverty-stricken area and when somebody rides a bicycle, it is a toil the people are able to afford a bicycle, it is the most common and cheapest means of transport", he explained.



"Majority of my people are poor, so, I have to identify with them on the occasion of my filing by saying that the common thing they do every day, I share with them and whatever they do and I am one of them", he noted.

The former deputy minister of justice, who previously served a single term as the Member of Parliament for Tempane, outlined his motivation for seeking re-election.



He expressed disappointment in the incumbent MP, asserting that the developmental initiatives he initiated during his previous tenure had not been adequately advanced.



Mr Kpemka asserted his preparedness to recapture the parliamentary seat, citing his notable achievements in human resource development, infrastructure, and community projects.



He cited the successful construction of a Polytechnic, the establishment of multiple school blocks, and contributions to the "one village one dam" initiative.



"It was under my initiative that we had a polytechnic constructed from start to finish. We started 13 school blocks, we completed nine. Under the one village-one dam [programme], we did eight and rehabilitated a major dam to serve as irrigation facility for the farmers and procured subsidised fertiliser for the poor and needy who could not afford".



The former MP also underscored his efforts in recruiting educated youth for the Ghana Education Service and expanding access to microfinance opportunities in the region.

He also reiterated his commitment to rural electrification and ongoing efforts to connect numerous communities to the national grid.



He acknowledged the formidable competition he faces in the NPP primaries, particularly from Ibrahim Bashiru, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency.



However, he exuded confidence in what he considers to be his superior development track record and appealed to party delegates for their endorsement in the upcoming primaries.



He also highlighted his wide-reaching networks, extending beyond the NPP, and expressed his capability to advocate for development projects even if the party does not retain power in the 2024 elections.