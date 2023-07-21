NPP primaries: Freddie Blay's boy vows to defeat Ellembelle DCE

Abeka Dauda has picked his form to contest in the NPP primaries

Abeka Dauda Anvegyene, the Special Aide to the former national chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has vowed to defeat the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh in the upcoming Ellembelle NPP parliamentary primaries.

According to Abeka Dauda Anvegyene, the party needs new face to unseat the incumbent MP of Ellembelle Constituency, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah in 2024.



He made this pledge and readiness after picking his nomination form.



He stated that Kwasi Bonzoh who contested in the 2020 and other previous parliamentary elections and lost, needs to be replaced by the delegates in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.



He added that the NDC in Ellembelle do not fear Kwasi Bonzoh simply because they had defeated him in three parliamentary elections in the area.



"Let me tell you that the polling station executives in Ellembelle Constituency are calling on me to contest in the primaries and they have assured me that they would vote for me. We all know that Kwasi Bonzoh had contested in the Ellembelle Parliamentary elections for three consecutive times and lost all to Armah Kofi-Buah and as we are speaking, the NDC members in Ellembelle Constituency don't fear Kwasi Bonzoh and they are even praying that Kwasi Bonzoh will be elected again as Ellembelle NPP Parliamentary Candidate so that they can have a simple match in 2024

"As for me, the NDC members in Ellembelle don't know my strategy and a time has come for Ellembelle NPP to have a new Parliamentary Candidate to capture Ellembelle Parliamentary seat for the first time since 1992", he emphasized.



He said he would work harder to unite the rank and file of the party to defeat the Ellembelle NDC parliamentary candidate who is also the sitting MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah in 2024 in order to get strength and power to develop Ellembelle Constituency.



"As the Special Assistance to Hon. Freddie Blay, I have helped so many people in Ellembelle Constituency and other Nzema communities and I have a firm belief that the Ellembelle NPP polling station executives will elect me and support me to win the Ellembelle Parliamentary seat in 2024 to develop the Ellembelle Constituency, the development of Ellembelle Constituency is my topmost priority and I will work harder to achieve that", he said.



He, therefore, took the opportunity, to commend some polling station executives who contributed money to pick nomination form for him to contest in the parliamentary primaries in Ellembelle Constituency.



"Let me thank the dedicated polling station executives in Ellembelle Constituency who have contributed money to pick nomination form for me to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries, God bless them and this move has shown that they love me and they have seen my good works in the party", he stated.

Abeka Dauda Anvegyene who once Ellembelle NPP Constituency Assistant Secretary and Deputy Constituency Director emphasized that, "I have seen a report that I have been suspended by the Ellembelle Constituency Executives, this suspension is a plot by the constituency executives who are bidding for Kwasi Bonzoh, they are doing everything possible to prevent me from contesting Kwasi Bonzoh because they fear me



"They know that if I contest I will beat Kwasi Bonzoh but I want to assure the Constituency Executives who are supporting Kwasi Bonzoh that I haven't done anything wrong in the party and I know I will pass the vetting and I will go ahead to defeat Kwasi Bonzoh in the primaries because the delegates need new face", he stated.



Moreover, Kwasi Bonzoh who is the Ellembelle DCE had declared his intention to contest in the Ellembelle parliamentary primaries for the fourth time.