NPP primaries: Insults won't let your candidate win - Alan's spokesperson warns

Catherine Afeku

Former Minister for Tourism, Arts and Cultrue and now Spokesperson for Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, one of the Presidential aspirants of the governing New Patriotic Party, Catherine Afeku has cautioned the party's members and supporters not to engage in politics of insults as they head to elect their flagbearer.

She admonished them to desist from destroying the character of opposing candidates while they campaign for their favorite aspirants.



Ten candidates are vying for the Presidential slot of the New Patriotic Party.



The ten will be trimmed down to five during the party's Special Delegates Congress in August this year with the five competing in the main congress on November 4 to be elected flagbearer and lead the NPP into the 2024 elections.



The candidates include the former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central Member of Parliament; Kennedy Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary; Kwabena Agyepong, former Agriculture Minister; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Energy Minister; Boakye Agyarko, former Attorney General; Joe Ghartey among others.

Speaking on Peace FM's flagship programme "Kokrokoo", Catherine Afeku advised the various camps to pitch their candidates to the delegates in courteous manner, stressing the party must remain united and solidified after the internal contest.



" . . unified at the base, we will surmount the challenge of breaking the eight," she said.



"Insults is not going to let your candidate win. 'Ayampia' is not going to let your candidate win. Let us all see this as internal contest; sell your candidate, the attributes, track record and what he can do when they get the mandate.



"That's it and if we go like that John Dramani Mahama, his Excellency, he will have a very big fight ahead of him," she emphasized.