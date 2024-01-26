NPP primaries: John Kumah acclaimed as parliamentary candidate for Ejisu

John Kumah when he was acclaimed

The auditorium of the Church of Pentecost at Ejisu is full to capacity on Wednesday, January 24, as chiefs and constituents have convened for an acclamation ceremony for the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah.

In the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries, the Ejisu MP secured an uncontested victory, necessitating the party's constitutional requirement of an acclamation.



As the Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah becomes the first incumbent MP in the Ejisu Constituency to go unopposed.



Notably, he is among the five NPP MPs in the Ashanti Region who faced no contest in the party’s parliamentary primaries.



The acclamation event, officiated by officials of the Electoral Commission and attended by some NPP regional executives, officially designated John Ampontuah Kumah as the party's candidate for the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections.



Expressing his gratitude to constituents after the acclamation, the MP acknowledged the support he has received, emphasising that going unopposed reflects the positive impact he is making in Ejisu.

He affirmed his commitment to ongoing efforts in empowering the youth, fostering infrastructure development, and tirelessly advocating for the constituency's development in parliament.



“We are not just going to work in Ejisu, the entire Ashanti Region is going to be on our shoulders, and we are going to make sure to work hard to break the 8."



"We are going to do that through One on One, room-to-room campaign, Church-to-Church campaign, Mosque-to-mosque campaign, and it will be hard work from now until we meet the target,” he said.



The NPP will hold elections for all other aspirants in the constituencies across the country on Saturday, January 27, 2024.



AE