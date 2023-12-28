NPP primaries: John Kumah goes unopposed in Ejisu

John Kumah

Source: Ernest Arhinful, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr. John Kumah, is running unopposed in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

By the close of nominations on Monday, December 25, only the Deputy Minister of Finance had submitted candidacy forms.



The forms were picked on his behalf by electoral area coordinators and polling station executives of the Ejisu constituency.



They cited Dr. Kumah's notable contributions, particularly in the running mate contention, and expressed confidence in his ability to bring substantial development to the constituency.

Pledging full support, they highlighted his unique role in fostering socioeconomic progress in the area.



The NPP will hold elections across constituencies in the country to elect parliamentary candidates at the end of January 2024.



This follows the party’s elections in orphan constituencies across the country.