NPP primaries: No vandalism, hooliganism will be tolerated- Frances Essiam

A member of the national communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Madam Frances Essiam, has stated that no act of hooliganism or vandalism will be tolerated in the presidential primaries.

In a discussion on GTV’s Breakfast Show, she asserted that the NPP, the operatives, and the national institutions deployed to carry out the process will not tolerate any form of hooliganism and vandalism as they expect the highest level of maturity on Saturday, November 4, 2023.



She also emphasised the fact that since we are dealing with human beings, whom she described as unpredictable, all we can do is keep on admonishing through the media and the various organisers at various levels.



According to her, we can only choose one single candidate to lead the New Patriotic party in the upcoming elections.



On Saturday, November 4, 2023, more than 20,000 delegates will decide which presidential candidate will lead the NPP Party in the general elections in 2024.

However, she believes the NPP expects maturity from the electoral college.



The four flagbearer aspirants in the upcoming primaries are the Honourable Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.