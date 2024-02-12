NPP primaries: Ralph showed maturity, give him credit - Sefa Kayi commends Ken Agyapong's brother

Ralph Agyepong, in a fiercely contested primary at the Bantama Constituency, lost to the Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, the incumbent MP.

Asenso-Boakye secured a commanding victory, garnering 650 votes, representing 78.22% of the total votes cast, while Ralph Agyapong obtained 181 votes, accounting for 21.78% of the overall votes cast.



Ralph Agyapong conceded defeat and congratulated Asenso-Boakye for winning in the Bantama Constituency.



Ace journalist and Host of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo,' Kwami Sefa Kayi, speaking to this, commended Ralph, who is the brother of Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, for "showing maturity."

