NPP primaries: Stop Henry Quartey from rigging Ayawaso Central poll – Moses Abor petitions IGP

NPP parliamentary aspirant for Ayawaso Central, Moses Abor

An NPP parliamentary aspirant for Ayawaso Central, Moses Abor, has lodged a formal complaint with the Inspector General of Police, accusing the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, of orchestrating a plot to manipulate the party’s upcoming primaries through the use of unauthorized security personnel.

In his complaint, Abor, who is a former NPP Greater Accra Youth Organiser, alleged that Henry Quartey is planning to deploy "illegal security personnel" to exert influence in his favour during the polls.



Moses Abor asserts that the Regional Minister intends to utilize both private security personnel and individuals from the Ghana Police Service who purportedly owe allegiance to him.



According to his claims, the primary objective of this alleged plan is to intimidate and harass delegates perceived as supporters of his candidacy on the voting day, which is scheduled for January 27.



Furthermore, Abor contends that Henry Quartey and his team have devised an intricate scheme to manipulate the election results by illicitly stuffing ballot boxes with pre-marked ballots.



Below is the statement;



I am Moses Abor, an aspiring Member of Parliament in the Ayawaso Central Constituency (hereinafter referred to as “Constituency”) and I refer to the above subject matter.

My attention has been drawn to the fact that the Greater Accra Regional Minister and Member of Parliament of the Ayawaso Central Constituency. Hon. Henry Quartey, who is also a candidate in the upcoming parliamentary primaries in the same constituency, intends to use illegal security personnel to disrupt the election process on the 27th of January, 2024 to his favour.



Amongst other things, the Greater Accra Regional Minister intends to employ private security personnel and personnel from the Ghana Police Service who owes allegiance to him to intimidate and harass delegates whom he perceives as my supporters on the said day. I also have information that during counting, he intends to unleash hooligans to snatch ballot papers and possibly burn them to halt the process if it goes otherwise.



Together with my team, we have intercepted a grand agenda by the Regional Minister to stuff the ballot boxes with his thumb printed ballot papers when voting is ongoing. As law abiding citizens, we do not intend to take the law into our own hands.



We therefore petition the Inspector General of Police (IGP), to take a special interest in the elections of Ayawaso Central and deploy professional police personnel to the venue on the voting day to avoid clashes and ensure the election is free and fair.



We await your prompt action.



NAY/DAG