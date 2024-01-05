NPP primaries: Ursula is behind my disqualification in Ablekuma West – Sylvia Manu

Sylvia Manu is aspiring to be Ablekuma West constituency Parliamentary candidate

Ablekuma West constituency Parliamentary candidate aspirant of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Sylvia Manu has accused the Member of Parliament, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful of masterminding her disqualification during vetting ahead of the Parliamentary primaries slated for January 20, 2024.

According to Sylvia Manu, a grassroots politician, Ursula Owusu worked through her friend the National Women’s Organizer of the party, Kate Gyamfua who was the Chairperson of the vetting committee to ensure that she (Sylvia Manu) was dropped from the race to enable Ursula win the contest.



Speaking to Host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Friday, Madam Sylvia Manu further alleged that Ursula Owusu-Ekuful who is also the Minister for Communications and Digitalization sought to induce her to step down from the contest.



“On Wednesday, a night before the vetting, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful sent Grace Acheampong the Greater Accra Women’s Organizer to come and see me with cash so that I step down from contesting the primary. She said Ursula asked her to tell me to name my price and I will be sorted so that I drop from the race. I told her to go and tell Ursula that I won’t step down and that I don’t like even her one cedi, because I am not ready to betray delegates of Ablekuma West who have reposed their trust in me. I know this was recorded because I saw Grace recording me and I also spoke my mind.”

She added: “When I appeared before the vetting committee, Kate Gyamfuor said she knows me and I have really worked in the NPP, but for the past two years, the work that I have done in the constituency is not remarkable and she’s not pleased with my level of work and so on that basis, she as the chairperson of the vetting committee was disqualifying me. She asked me to go and work much more in the constituency and contest the next time around. But I know all this is because I did not step down for Ursula, they have found a means to disqualify me.”



Madam Sylvia Manu has indicated her readiness to appeal her disqualification which she described as unfair.



Meanwhile, the allegations leveled against the MP cannot be proven as of yet by this portal as efforts are underway to reach her for her response.