NPP primaries: Video of Farouk Mahama-branded 32-inch TVs sends social media into frenzy

Calls are being made for the OSP to investigate the Yendi MP for vote-buying

Social media platforms went into a frenzy after a video of several 32-inch smart TVs branded with the image of the current Member of Parliament of Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, emerged on some platforms.

GhanaWeb is unable to confirm where and when the video was taken, however, it is being circulated barely 72 hours before the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.



It has rebirthed the conversation around vote-buying and increased monetization of ballots.



The video has attracted several comments and reactions including on X, where some users are questioning the rationale and priority of the TV sets over development in Yendi.



“Isn’t it foolishness seeing your own people suffer for years just because they’ve no portable water supply and yet spending millions to purchase televisions for votes?” Muhammad Yaasin wrote.



Meanwhile, some users have also tagged the Office of Special Prosecutor on the video with the expectation of getting the office to investigate the MP for alleged vote-buying.

The New Patriotic Party will be electing parliamentary candidates in constituencies with sitting MPs on Saturday, January 27, 2023.



Farouk Aliu Mahama who was first elected to parliament in 2020 is facing stiff competition from the Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Loans Centre (MASLOC), Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama Zakaria.



See some social media reactions below:





Farouk Mahama, I prefer not to speak lmao https://t.co/7T2gfIaz7P — My first copy book???? (@PerryJuanUtd) January 25, 2024

MP for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama shares branded TV sets to delegates as he is fiercely contested by the CEO of MASLOC.



Our Money o000, NPP must leave power. pic.twitter.com/xPVOOu1E4N — Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) January 25, 2024

A serious constituents should just vote these guys out, our leaders lack what it takes to be called leaders — Enoch Pecku (@Enoch_Pecku) January 25, 2024

The money from these televisions could have been used for something better for all the constituents — 3 Cee (The New Force) (@aikins_3cee) January 25, 2024

I don’t blame Honorable Farouk at all. When the inhabitants get back into their senses then we can have a better convo. — Mark (@Mark_Hardi1) January 25, 2024

You won't understand citizens until you stand for a political position..



Do all the good, someone else will use this strategy to get votes..



Sometimes eer I blame voters.. — Angélò WordSmith Quotes ???????????????????????????????? (@dentehmaxwell) January 25, 2024

The thing be say he change the delegates the last time he won the elections,and I can assure you he did nothing base on our problems in Yendi.He gonna use this and brainwash the delegates to win it again.smh????????‍♂️ — Mohammed Mubarak (@Mubarak10____) January 25, 2024

