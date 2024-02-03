NPP primaries: defeated aspirant attacked by suspected armed robbers

File photo

Source: GNA

A defeated Sunyani West parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mubarik Abdulla Ciessey has expressed shock about an attack on him by unknown assailants few hours to the start of the Party’s parliamentary primaries on Saturday.

Speaking to the media in Sunyani, Ciessey said the incident happened at about 02:15 hours on that day, January 27, 2024, at a spot close to a filing station near Kobedi while on his way to Chiraa in the Sunyani West Municipality to meet some delegates.



He said he heard a noise from behind and decided to slow down to find out if his vehicle had developed a mechanical fault, saying two people, one holding a gun suddenly emerged from the bush and threw some metals on the road with the view to flatten the tyre (s) of the vehicle



Ciessey said a third attacker also threw a big stone to break the vehicle’s front windscreen to hit his chest and made him confused and helpless because his advance party’s vehicle had already gone.



He said the robbers robbed him of a huge sum of money, two Dell laptop computers and three mobile phones.



Ciessey said the case had since been reported to the Sunyani West Municipal Police Command for investigation and added that he would be able to identify one of the robbers because they were not wearing facemasks.

Though he lost the primaries, Mr. Ciessey expressed satisfaction about the transparent and peaceful manner that it was conducted by the Municipal office of the Electoral Commission and congratulated Mr. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah the incumbent Member of Parliament who emerged victorious as the constituency’s NPP parliamentary candidate for the Election 2024.



He assured of his readiness to support Mr. Baffour-Awuah to ensure victory for the NPP in the 2024 general election.



A source at the Sunyani West Municipal Police Command confirmed the incident when contacted by the Ghana News Agency but said they were yet to take the statement of Mr. Ciessey because he was on admission at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital.



The Police officer who pleaded anonymity suspected the incident to be a robbery attack, adding that the Police had since visited the crime scene and towed the victim’s vehicle to the Police Station while investigation was ongoing.