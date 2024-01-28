NPP primaries have shown that we’re masters of democracy – Sheila Bartels

Sheila Bartels

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North constituency, Madam Sheila Bartels, has indicated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will emerge unified after the ongoing parliamentary primaries.

Speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Osei Owsus, ‘Winter’, the lawmaker said the sorry has over the years demonstrated that it understands democracy, and the ongoing primaries have demonstrated that commitment.



She was optimistic the delegates would make a bold decision by voting massively for her.



According to her, she desired to win, but the delegates would be the ones to retain her as their parliamentary candidate.



She described the delegates as her family and expressed her gratitude to them for the support they had given her over the past years.

She encouraged party support to remain united and dedicated to the activities of the NPP towards victory in 2024.



“I want to tell Ghanaians that the NPP has demonstrated that we understand democracy and the masters of democracy. We know how to do democracy, and we do it well.



The ongoing primaries have also shown that we are united as a party. We want to stress that there is zeal in the party and that zeal will propel us towards breaking the 8-year jinx. I would admonish party members to remain resolute and be assured that we can break the 8. Ghanaians should keep trusting us. We have done our best and chalked up some successes. We want Ghanaians to retain us in 2024, and they will not regret retaining us.”



When asked if she was winning, she said, “That is my desire, but the rest lies with the delegates of the party.