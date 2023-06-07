4
Menu
News

NPP primary: 'Serious' Ken Agyapong is coming like 'kakai' - Pratt cautions aspirants

Video Archive
Wed, 7 Jun 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has touted the Assin Central MP as a potential competitor in the flagbearer race.

The New Patriotic Party is gearing up to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

Ten candidates have picked their nomination forms to contest the flagbearership of the NPP.

The candidates include: Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Akoto Afriyie; Joe Ghartey, former Minister for Railways and Development and the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong among others.

Speaking on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt touted the Assin Central MP as a potential competitor in the race.

To Kwesi Pratt Jnr., Kennedy Agyapong is "coming like 'kakai'".

"Akompreko (Kennedy Agyapong) is serious. He says he is going to the very end . . . So, everyone must stand well for he is coming like 'kakai'", he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Nana B confirms Kumawu MP-elect didn’t vote during by-election
Chief fumes over selective development in Assin North
Kennedy Agyapong slams Annoh-Dompreh over unpresidential tag
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy
Kwahu Nkwatia Chief convicted for contempt
Anyidoho booms on June 4th
Aspiring NPP PC throws support behind Kennedy Agyapong
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Related Articles: