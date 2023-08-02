NPP promises transparent special Electoral College elections, outlines guidelines

Wed, 2 Aug 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com
The Presidential Election Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the guidelines of the forthcoming Special Electoral College Elections.
According to the Committee, the guidelines have been formulated after extensive consultations with the various stakeholders including the Presidential aspirants.
“We extend our sincere gratitude to all for your cooperation as we pursue an equitable and transparent process to elect a Presidential candidate for the 2024 general election,” Secretary, Presidential Elections Committee, William Yamoah assured.
Attached is the full statement from the Committee
