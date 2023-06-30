NPP race: Alan to meet delegates in public durbars

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has introduced a novel campaign strategy aimed at infusing new dynamism into the party.

Kyerematen's campaign team has announced that he will be meeting with NPP delegates in public durbars across the country, revolutionising the way aspirants engage with party members.



This innovative approach seeks to transform the dynamics of interaction between the aspiring flagbearer and delegates.



The public durbars will provide a unique platform for different constituencies to come together, fostering camaraderie and enabling the sharing of experiences.



Furthermore, these gatherings will empower delegates to develop winning strategies towards achieving the shared goal of electing Alan Kyerematen as president, while also fostering a strong partnership between the NPP and the general public, a statement from the campaign team explain.



The campaign team believes that these durbars will invigorate the party's grassroots members, energising them for the upcoming 2024 elections.



Mr. Kyerematen will kickstart this interactive series in the Greater Accra region on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, focusing on constituencies organised in clusters.

During these events, he will articulate his vision for both the NPP and Ghana, aiming to garner support and present his plans for the party's future.



By employing this new campaign strategy, Alan Kyerematen aims to strengthen his connection with NPP delegates, promote inclusivity, and galvanize the party's base towards a resounding victory in the 2024 elections.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







