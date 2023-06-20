NPP race: Apraku completes filing process after initial hitch

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku

A flagbearer aspirant of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, has re-submitted his nomination forms after an initial failed attempt.

On his first try on Monday, June 19, 2023, the former Minister of NEPAD and Regional Integration was asked by the party’s elections committee to update his incomplete documents.



He, thus, had to correct the anomaly before returning the forms.



The Director of Communications for the Apraku campaign team, Kwame Obiri Nkansah, had earlier explained to the media that the personal contribution and CV of the aspirant were left out of the documents submitted earlier.

“The process is a simple one; we left something out, and the chairman of the committee has asked us to add it,” he said.



“They are asking for his personal contribution to the party and his CV,” he explained, adding: “We thought that one was not necessary because everybody knew what he has done, but that is the request, so we want to go and add those things.”