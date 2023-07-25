NPP race: ‘Humble’ Bawumia knows the power of power – Takoradi MP

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

The Member of Parliament for Takoradi has reiterated his support for the presidential bid of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah stated at a campaign stop of Bawumia in the Western Region that it was the Vice President who knew the power of power among the 10 aspirants in the race.



He explained the ‘power of power’ as using one’s power or influence to lift others up, referring to Bawumia as a humble person who anyone could reason with.



“Dr Bawumia is someone you can reason with, he is some who is humble, so I appeal to you; he knows the power of power. The power of using power to raise people up. The power of power will help Ghana develop,” he told delegates at an event.



Bawumia will contest for the flagbearership slot along with nine other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, who are seen as his main challengers.



The NPP will slash the 10 candidates, who passed the vetting stage, down to five in a preliminary vote (set for August) before the main contest is held in November 2023 to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





