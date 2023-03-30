0
Menu
News

NPP race: I'll come 2nd to Bawumia; beat Alan, and the others - Kwadwo Poku

NPP NPP2213 Dr. Bawumia, Kwadwo Opoku and Alan Kyerematen

Thu, 30 Mar 2023 Source: Kwabena Danso-Dapaah

One of the aspirants seeking to lead the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the 2024 general elections as a flag bearer appears to have already conceded defeat to Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is yet to announce his decision to contest.

According to Mr. Kwadwo Poku, having what it takes to become flag bearer and President of the Republic, Dr. Bawumia is a hindrance to his political ambition

"A lot of noise is being made about Ken. But so far, Alan and Bawumia seem to be the leading candidates. I'm a realistic person and as we speak, I can't say am the leading candidate over Bawumia. I am not!…

“If we talk about household recognition in terms of impact on the ground, Alan and Bawumia they'll get more votes than me.” Mr. Kwadwo Poku Nsiah conceded on Kumasi-based Fox FM

“We did a survey online and Dr. Bawumia was first, Alan second and I came third. If you look at the two candidates, I must work to catch them. I must see their weakness and strength and work on those to beat them.”, the NPP flagbearership hopeful told host, Sir John.

We all know and are aware of NPP's aim and objective to break the eight in the upcoming 2024 elections.

But the question running through the minds of Ghanaians and has left many confused is who leads the party to break the eight in the upcoming election in 2024.

Others are saying it is Alan Kyerematen, others too are saying it is Dr. Bawumia. So, the very question running through the minds of Ghanaians and has made netizens confused is 'Alan or Bawumia?'.

Source: Kwabena Danso-Dapaah
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha