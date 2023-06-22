NPP race: Kennedy Agyapong files nomination accompanied by Nyantakyi, huge crowd

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: classfmonline.com
Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, has filed his nomination to contest the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer slot.
Accompanied by former Ghana Football Association boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, Mr. Agyapong filed his nomination today, Wednesday, 21 June 2023.
Despite the heavy downpour, scores of supporters followed the Assin Central MP to the party's headquarters in Accra.
Other notable politicians also accompanied the flagbearer aspirant.
Mr. Agyapong is the 7th aspirant to file his nomination for the flagbearer slot of the party.
Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Togbe Afede may be the only person who has employed more Voltarians than me - Kennedy Agyapong
- 'Have a good one' - Alan Kyerematen celebrates Kennedy Agyapong on his birthday
- 2024 Elections: I’ll beat Mahama hands down - Kennedy Agyapong predicts ahead of NPP primaries
- Moses and Aaron have played their part, time for 'Joshua' Kennedy Agyapong to lead – NPP financier
- ‘You can boast of having all the money, but Bawumia has the vision’ - Adomako Baafi jabs Ken Agyapong
- Read all related articles