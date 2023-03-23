NPP race: Kyerematen prints album for over 200,000 delegates

Alan Kyerematen (second left) greets party chair Stephen Ntim

Flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has paid for the printing of the party’s delegates’ album for the organisation of the upcoming primaries covering about 210,348 delegates.

The delegates list includes polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, constituency executives, the council of elders and patrons, Members of Parliament, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and members of the Tertiary Education Confederacy (TESCON).



These are representatives from all 276 constituencies across the country including Santrokofi Akpafo Lipke Lolobi (SALL) in the Oti Region



With the support of the party, all the constituencies are to print five albums for the exhibition of the delegates list ahead of the polls.



Each of the 276 constituencies is supposed to have five printed albums for exhibition.



The campaign team of the former Trade and Industry Minister paid the money to the party today Wednesday, March 22, 2023, after the General Secretary of the party served a reminder dated February 28, 2023, with the headline: “Pledge to Absorb Cost of Printing Albums for Presidential and Parliamentary primary” to the presidential aspirant.

The letter said “with reference to your [Mr Kyerematen’s] visit to the headquarters of the party on December 9, 2022, and your subsequent pledge to bear the cost of printing albums for the party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.



“In view of the preparation towards the presidential and parliamentary primaries, the leadership of the party would be grateful if you could make payment in fulfilment of the pledge.”



The cash amount was presented to the General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong, in the company of Madam Rita Asobayire, Alhaji Masawud and Dr Charles Dwamena, the National Treasurer of the Party at the Party Headquarters in Accra.



Mr Alan Kyerematen was represented by Dr Samuel Yaw Annor, Nana Yaw Adutwum and Kwarteng Asare-Bediako.