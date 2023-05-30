0
NPP race: What’s Bawumia’s vision for the presidency? – NPP communicator asks

Tue, 30 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

A member of the Communications Team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is questioning the vision of the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the presidency.

According to Lawyer Andrew Appiah Dankwa, the Vice President has not espoused any vision for the presidency.

He said there is a need for the vice president to come out with his apt vision for the presidency.

Mr Appiah Dankwa raised this question in reaction to the news that an NPP group has picked nomination forms for the Vice President to contest the presidential primary on the ticket of the NPP.

''As we speak, the vice president has not put out any vision for jostling for the position of the party's flagbearer," he stressed.

Mr Dankwa who is also a known supporter of the Alan for President 2024 campaign made this comment as a panelist on the discussion segment on Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odeyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, May 29, 2023.

There is a need for the vice president to make known his vision for the presidency as a leading contender as Mr Alan Kyeremanten has done with his Great Transformation Agenda (GTA) for Ghana’s transformation.

''I have not heard anywhere that the vice president has made public his vision for the presidency after his boss has exited the seat of governance,'' he said.

