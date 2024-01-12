NPP rejects proposal to protect experienced MPs, citing democracy

NPP Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has firmly dismissed calls advocating for the protection of experienced Members of Parliament (MPs) from competition in the upcoming parliamentary primaries, asserting the importance of upholding democratic principles.

The response comes in light of recent comments by Kwame Ayimadu-Antwi, MP for Asante Akim Central, expressing frustration over what he perceives as the party's insufficient support for seasoned lawmakers.



NPP Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah, acknowledged the merit in considering proposals to safeguard experienced MPs, but stressed the necessity for careful evaluation.



Speaking on Eyewitness News on Thursday, January 11, Ahiagbah cautioned against measures that could potentially compromise the democratic foundations of party primaries.



“The allegation that somebody is orchestrating somebody, that is just talk for people because maybe one thing is against them or the other. That should not be part of the conversation. But is it the expectation that the party should create a certain system? I think that I agree but my worry about that suggestion is what system is it and to what extent is it going to impact the basic allowance of democracy to prevail,” he remarked.

Richard Ahiagbah further highlighted the potential benefits of open competition, suggesting that it serves as an incentive for performance and ensures that the chosen candidate enjoys the strongest public support.



“If it is a system and arrangement that will affect a true and true practice of democracy then that will not be the system we want,” he added.



NAY/AE