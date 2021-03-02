NPP's Abanga Yakubu distorted poll results to favour him - Pollster

NPP National Youth Organiser hopeful, Abanga Yakubu

A National Youth Organiser hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abanga Yakubu has been caught after distorting results of a poll conducted online and commissioned by Robert Owusu Bosco.

Abanga seeing that the poll did not go in his favour allegedly falsified the original results which had one Salam Mustapha polling 71% of the total 1094 number of respondents.



It is not clear why the young man carried out such an act but many people have condemned the act, adding that it is certainly not a good trait of someone seeking to lead young people of his party.



MyNewsGh.com observed that the figures were distorted and quickly used for an online story to make the man at the centre of controversy appear as though he is the favourite of people per the poll conducted.



But in a rejoinder sighted by MyNewsGH, Mr. Robert Owusu Bosco said, he was surprised that the results were falsified and used in such a dishonest manner.



He disclosed for emphasis that, Abanga did not poll the highest percentage as he seeks to portray in a news article published.

Challenging whoever doubts the credibility of the polls to reach out to him for the original outcome.



Below is the full statement from Mr. Robert Owusu Bosco:



Yesterday, I conducted and commissioned a research dubbed ‘WHO DO YOU THINK WOULD BE THE BEST REPLACEMENT AS A NATIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER FOR THE NPP?’ to explore my interest in scientific research, political communication, political marketing.



The purpose of the research was to present a preliminary insight into who could become the next Youth Organiser of the NPP.



To my surprise, I have come across a distortion and misrepresentation of the actual outcome of the survey. This includes changing the pattern of the research’s results to favour some candidates.

For the avoidance of doubt and clarification, attached is the original outcome of the survey that was conducted. Anyone interested in obtaining the raw data for his/her review or confirmation should kindly contact my email address below.



Further research works will be conducted in all the positions to be contested to predict likely winners of the various portfolios.



– – – – – – – – — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —



BSc. Accounting and Finance, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants ACCA-UK ( part 2), Fellow: Public Relations and Communication Association(PRCA-UK), M.A Political Communication, Cert in Political Marketing



Robert Bosco Owusu