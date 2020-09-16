Regional News

NPP's Afia Akoto donates to Royal Seed Orphanage at Awutu Senya

Afia Akoto cuts cake with the orphans during the donation

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Alberta Afia Akoto Nixon, has on the occasion of her 42nd birthday, made a donation to the Royal Seed Orphanage Home at Awutu Senya West in the Central Region.

The items donated include; bags of rice, water and other assorted drinks to aid the orphans.



On the eve of her birthday, she spent the day at the facility, interacting and having fun with the kids.



The kind gesture was done through her AAN Humanitarian Foundation International.



In a short remark, Afia Akoto said the Foundation's core aim is to support and help children, women and the less privileged in society discover their capabilities.

She disclosed the ANN foundation will support gender equality and women empowerment, increase access to primary education and reduce child mortality, in the country.



“Our major focus is not only to donate to orphanages but to train and equip young people like you to grow up from orphanages and to step out in the world as better people,’’ said Afia Akoto.



She, therefore, advised the orphans to live a good life and become great personalities in the future.

