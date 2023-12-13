NPP's Ama Busia is dead

Ama Busia has died at the age of 87

Ama Busia, former First Vice Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a prominent member of the Council of Elders, has died.

The sister of the late Prime Minister Kofi Abrefa Busia, is reported to have passed away on Tuesday, 12 December 2023, after a brief illness.



According to a report by Asaaseradio.com, Dr. Obeng Busia; Ama Busia's son, confirmed her passing at the Nyaho Medical Centre in the early hours of Tuesday.



Ama Busia, aged 87 at the time of her death, remained a strong and influential figure within the NPP until her final moments.



Known for her activism and political criticism against the Acheampong government, Ama Busia faced adversity, being arrested seven times. Her seventh arrest resulted in a 90-day detention.



Despite facing challenges, Ama Busia's life trajectory changed through education after losing her father at age 6 and her mother at age 13.

She played a significant role in the founding of the Northern People’s Party, which later merged with Danquah and Busia to form the current New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Ama Busia, a resilient political figure, held various leadership positions within the NPP. She served as a Council of State member after the NPP's victory in the 2000 elections under John Agyekum Kufuor.



Ama previously occupied both the first and third National Vice Chairperson positions in the NPP.



Her educational journey began at Wenchi Methodist School and Methodist Middle Girls’ School in Kumasi, followed by teacher training at the Komenda Training College.



In 1959, Ama Busia went into exile in London with her brother, Kofi Abrefa Busia, studying Institutional Management and Catering at the Regent Street Polytechnic.

GA/SARA



