NPP's Frances Essiam loses her cool again as she takes on NDC's Nana Akua on live radio

Frances Essiam

Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team, Frances Essiam, lost her temper during a panel discussion with National Democratic Congress (NDC) communicator, Nana Akua in a live radio discussion.

The outrage of Frances Essinam emanated from a comment the NDC communicator made in which she said “It is not about coming here and throwing your weight around and giving accolades.”



The NDC communicator after being questioned on the comment clarified that she was not referring to Frances Essinam per se but had encountered other NPP communicators on other platforms who throw their weight around and heap praises on the Akufo-Addo-led government despite its failure.



Nana Akua made the remark when she was lambasting the NPP government for its poor management of the economy and the hardship Ghanaians are grappling with.



During a panel discussion on Ekosiisen on Asempa FM, Nana Akua bemoaned the hike in prices of items due to the mismanagement of the economy by the government.



“Let me tell you something, I have three kids and I buy diapers for them. I used to buy one for GH¢2.50 but today It's almost GH¢20. Now I buy almost GH¢60 for my three kids. The governance is poor, there is nothing they [NPP] can do again. So it is not about coming here and throwing your weight around and giving accolades…” Nana Akua said,



After Frances Essinam interjected and accused Nana Akua of referring to her, she explained, “I am not being personal, I have met some NPP persons on other Platforms who throw their weight about, that is what I am referring to. So if you think you are the one I am referring to, then it is your own case.”

