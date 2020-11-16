NPP's Kiston Kissi intensifies door-to-door campaign

Eastern Regional Chairman Of NPP, Kiston Akomeng Kissi

Source: Boadi Dickson, Contributor

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kiston Akomeng Kissi, over the weekend joined party faithful in the Krobo and Adeiso constituencies to undertake a door-to-door campaign.

Going into the 2020 elections, the NPP in the Eastern Region has targeted 70% presidential votes and 30 parliamentary seats.



In order to achieve these noble feet, the hard-working Regional Chairman has intensified his door-to-door campaigns in the Region.



Leading by example, Akomeng Kissi has had his boots on the ground as he carries the NPP achievements and message of hope to voters in the region.



According to Mr. Kissi, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government has performed extremely well but he’s offering leadership that eschews complacency and sloppiness stating that “we will not rest on our laurels until the NPP win 30 seats in the region and President Akufo-Addo declared victorious.”

He admonished party executives at all levels and government appointees in the Region to move out of the comfort zones, fold their sleeves and go to the grounds to campaign vigorously to secure four more years for President Nana Akufo-Addo.



“At this point, it’s all hands on deck. Everyone including Government Appointees must get involved because this is the surest way to win this election convincingly,” he added.



He commended all the Parliamentary Candidates, MDCEs, Party Executives and Volunteer Groups in the Region for the excellent campaign so far and urged them to sustain the gains to finish hard towards victory 2020 for the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all the NPP Parliamentary Candidates across the country.

