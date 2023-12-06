NPP’s Sam Pyne, Ohene Ntow clash on live radio

Nana Ohene Ntow, former General Secretary of the NPP

The clash between Sam Pyne, the Metropolitan Chief Executive(MCE) of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and Nana Ohene Ntow, a member of the Movement for Change, unfolded on live radio during Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show.

The confrontation ensued when Sam Pyne interrupted Nana Ohene Ntow after the latter had concluded his remarks.



Sam Pyne accused influential figures associated with Alan Kyerematen, the leader of the Movement for Change, of not supporting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the previous elections.



Pyne claimed that their allegiance to Kyerematen, who left the NPP, was a deliberate attempt to undermine the NPP’s votes in the upcoming 2024 presidential election through the formation of the ‘butterfly’ Movement for Change.



“Some people were part of the NPP and suspected they didn’t even vote for it. Do your movement, and we will conduct our campaign,” expressed Pyne, frustrated with the interference from those who had left the party.



Responding to Pyne’s allegations, Nana Ohene Ntow dismissed them, asserting that those making such claims were ignorant of Alan Kyerematen’s true intentions.



He insisted on his right to express his views on air and rebuked Sam Pyne for attempting to silence him.

“I will not allow you to disrupt me. I am a very senior politician, more than yourself, so you better shut up and listen,” declared Ohene Ntow. He highlighted his political experience from the 80s and cited Jerry John Rawlings’ commendation for his work during that period.



Ohene Ntow defended Kyerematen, arguing that those around President Akufo-Addo held animosity towards Alan and unjustly attacked him and his team.



He refuted Sam Pyne’s claim that Kyerematen’s followers did not vote for the NPP, labeling it as baseless, and cautioned against tarnishing Alan’s reputation.



“If you don’t like someone, don’t damage his name because Alan has done well. They talk like they are the gods of Ghana’s politics,” concluded Ohene Ntow.



