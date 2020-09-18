NPP’s approach to Free SHS is discrimination of the highest order - Inusah Fuseini

Tamale Central MP, Inusah Fuseini

Tamale Central MP, Inusah Fuseini has taken a swipe on the Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu for describing as unconstitutional the decision by the NDC to extend free Senior School to private schools should they win power.

The lawyer and politician said declaring free SHS is not only reserved for public schools but every Ghanaian child must benefit.



"The NPP led by President Nana Addo told Ghanaians that no matter their economic status, their children will benefit from free SHS because the justification the NPP gave was that every Ghanaian pay tax and so every Ghanaian must benefit.”



"The MP per the logic of the government. It doesn’t matter where the person is studying, they have to benefit from free SHS. If the person is Ghanaian, he or she must benefit. It is discrimination of the highest order to say that a Ghanaian child in a private school does not deserve free SHS. President Akufo-Addo declared free SHS for Ghanaians and not schools and so, if a Ghanaian child is in a private school, he must benefit.”

He insisted the position taken by the Majority Leader is neither here nor there because "what is unconstitutional in the government paying the fees of a Ghanaian child? Let the money follow the student and not the school.”



"That is why the NDC will extend the free SHS to every school no matter their school,” he added.



He spoke to Eboboba’s host Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.