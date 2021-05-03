NPP’s bane has always been the competence overflow – Stephen Amoah

Dr Stephen Amoah, MP, Nhyeaso

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyeaso Dr Stephen Amoah has noted that the NPP’s major problem is the fact that the party is blessed to have so many competent hands.

According to him, this makes appointments very nerve-racking as there are a pool of persons to choose from to be able to do the work.



He said this creates problems for the appointing authority anytime he has to appoint people because the options are too many across all professional endeavours.

“One thing about the NPP is that we have a lot of good materials in the party. In terms of competence, we have an issue because we have the numbers and everyone is competent,” he said while speaking on Kumasi-based Wontumi FM.



The Member of Parliament used the opportunity to call on all appointees in government to work and not antagonize people adding that their performance will determine if the party can make history by breaking the eight.