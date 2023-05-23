NPP's choice of flagbearer should be based on competence, not 'Adru Me So' - Dr Richard Anane

Source: Peace FM

Former Minister of Health, Dr. Richard Anane, has rejected the proposition by NPP flagbearership hopeful, Alan Kyerematen that he should be elected flagbearer of the NPP for next year's election because "it is his time".

The former Trade Minister has themed his campaign 'Adru Me So', meaning it is my turn, because of his previous contests.



But Richard Anane, who served as Health Minister in the Kufuor Administration, says the Adru Me So mantra, cannot be a justifiable ground to elect a flagbearer for the NPP.



In an interview, Dr. Anane stressed that competence and track record should be the yardstick, not a mere slogan that it is my turn.



"I don't know why people claim adru me so (it is their turn)," said Dr Anane.



"It is about competence and your good work. People’s belief that you're the one who can do a good job, not aduru me so."

The former Health Minister added that if people are claiming it is their turn due to history, then Vice President Dr. Bawumia can similarly lay claim to the flagbearership because his father was a founding member of the Northern People's Party, one of the political party's which formed the United Party (UP) - the party the NPP traces its traditions to.



In fact, Vice President Bawumia’s father was part of the founders of the Northern People's Party so he can equally say it is his turn.



