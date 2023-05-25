NPP's corrupt practices in elections a recipe for disaster - Joseph Yamin

NDC National Organiser, Joseph Yamin

The National Organizer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin has accused the media fraternity in Ghana of unfairness to his party.

According to him, the media made it a foremost topic to discuss John Dramani Mahama’s “Ghc40 per delegate transportation” in their just-ended primaries as an attempt to vote buy, but has refused to talk about what happened in the Kumawu by-election.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show, Joseph Yamin said the ruling New Patriotic Party massively influenced the Kumawu by-election with money.



He expressed disappointment and called on the media to speak against it.

“If you broaden it you are diverting attention . . . let's talk about what the NPP is doing . . .What the NPP is doing is a recipe for disaster going forward,” he said in reaction to a quaestion.



