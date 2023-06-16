NPP’s development in Assin North not because of the by-election – Assin Breku Chief

Chief of Assin Bereku, Nana Oduro Asri Basayiadom l

Chief of Assin Bereku in the Assin North Constituency Nana Oduro Asri Basayiadom l has quashed claims that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government only saw the need to embark on massive developmental projects in the constituency because of the impending By-election.

The Chief intimates that developmental projects in the constituency have been started for a very long time and were not initiated because of the by-election in the constituency.



“People think that the development going on in Assin Central is because of the by-election but that’s not the case. I’ve always been on the case of the District Chief Executive(DCE) questioning when they are going to finish the projects they have started.



They have always assured me that they will continue to work at an appreciable pace to ensure that the projects they started come to a complete end to the satisfaction of the people in the various communities in Assin North.

Everyone in this area is aware of the good works of the NPP. Under the Nana Addo government, my people have a hospital, they’ve an Assembly block for us. With regards to the roads, work did not start on them because of the by-elections because I saw them working on them even before the by-election,” he said while addressing the media in response to propaganda.



The Assin North by-election became necessary after James Gyakye Quayson, was ousted from parliament following a ruling by the Supreme Court of Ghana that he was not qualified to contest in the 2020 election.



Assin North By-Election is scheduled for June 29, 2023.