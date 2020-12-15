NPP’s dominance in the Northern, North East regions money-induced – Murtala

Murtala Mohammed is MP-elect for the Tamale Central Constituency

Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for the Tamale Central Constituency Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed has indicated that the NPP’s dominance in the Northern and North East region is owed to the way money exchanged hands in the Constituencies.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party’s(NPP’s) candidates were well-resourced as compared to Parliamentary Candidates of the National Democratic Congress(NDC).



Citing an example of what happened at the Damango Constituency, Murtala Mohammed said “My brother Abu Jinapor started working in the constituency for over two years digging boreholes and giving out monies and clothes”.



In the North, there was a term “dayaaluna” which means the money has fallen. Some of the monies were sent to the people through mobile money.

He said even in his constituency, some members of the NDC were compromised with motorbikes, sewing machines and money adding that “in some of the cases, the people were asked to swear and in the north, if you give people something and ask them to do something in return, they will find it difficult doing the contrary”.



He was worried Ghana’s elections have been reduced to an event dictated by persons who have more money and resources.



Murtala Mohammed also noted that in the North, after Regional and Constituency executives have been elected, there is always a parallel leadership which is given attention by the National Executives; something which affects the work of the Regional Executives indicating that it’s high time that such parallel leadership in the Northern part of the country are done away with.