NPP's impending defeat to blame for Afenyo-Markin's attack on Mahama - Ako Gunn

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged Ghanaians to pay no heed to the criticisms voiced by Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin regarding the NDC's flagbearer's prospects in the upcoming elections.

During a press conference, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin asserted former President John Mahama and the NDC had little to offer the nation, citing their past track record.



He emphasised Mahama's tenure as vice president and president, suggesting that his leadership offered no new solutions for Ghana.



Responding to these remarks, the NDC dismissed Mr Afenyo-Markin's statements as signs of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) imminent defeat. Mr Godwin Ako Gunn, Deputy National Communications Officer of the NDC, conveyed this sentiment during an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's evening news on Friday, April 19, 2024.



Mr Gunn commended the efforts of the NDC's backroom staff, leadership, and Members of Parliament for holding the NPP accountable.



He attributed the NPP's resort to such criticisms as indicative of their realisation of the looming defeat.



Despite the NPP's tactics, Mr Gunn emphasised that the NDC remained focused on its objectives and would not be swayed.

He cited polling data from National Security and other sources predicting victory for the NDC.



Mr Gunn underscored the importance for Ghanaians to differentiate between the governance styles of former President John Dramani Mahama and President Akufo-Addo.



He raised questions about the NPP's unfulfilled promises, such as the one million dollars pledged to each of the 275 constituencies for development.



Asserting that such political strategies would not deceive the populace, Mr Gunn underlined that Ghanaians are vigilant and discerning.



He implied that the NDC was prepared to address the concerns and needs of the nation, regardless of the NPP's attempts to distract or discredit them.